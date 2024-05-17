Totum Unicorn Secret Diary Diamond Painting

This unicorn secret diary and diamond painting kit has a hardback diary with padlock and key Ã¢â‚¬â€œ so your secrets will remain safe. You can then decorate it with the included rhinestones and puffy stickers. It also comes with an applicator tool to attach the rhinestones and a tray to collect the rhinestones. Suits ages 6 years +.