Marketplace.
image 1 of Winfun Baby Rock Star Microphone
image 1 of Winfun Baby Rock Star Microphoneimage 2 of Winfun Baby Rock Star Microphone

Winfun Baby Rock Star Microphone

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Robbie Toys Limited

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

£14.99

£14.99/each

Winfun Baby Rock Star Microphone
This Music Baby Mic will encourage your little one to sing. The microphone has a flashing light up button and sound effects. It also buttons for different melodies and an instrument selection, which will entertain your little one with cheerful songs. It also has spinning textured rings at the bottom of the microphone, and a bright coloured fabric top. Requires 2 x AAA batteries, supplied. Suits ages 3 months plus.
With flashing lights and sound effectsHas buttons for melodies and instrument selectionRequires 2 x AAA batteries, supplied

View all Preschool

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here