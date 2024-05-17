Winfun Baby Rock Star Microphone

This Music Baby Mic will encourage your little one to sing. The microphone has a flashing light up button and sound effects. It also buttons for different melodies and an instrument selection, which will entertain your little one with cheerful songs. It also has spinning textured rings at the bottom of the microphone, and a bright coloured fabric top. Requires 2 x AAA batteries, supplied. Suits ages 3 months plus.