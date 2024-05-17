Marketplace.
Paradiso Tree Activity Water and Sand Table

Paradiso Tree Activity Water and Sand Table

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Robbie Toys Limited

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

£29.99

£29.99/each

Paradiso Tree Activity Water and Sand Table
This tree activity water and sand table is a great way to encourage your children outside and get involved this summer. This play set can be used in the garden or even at the beach. The table can also help improve important key skills such as hand eye coordination, social development, creativity, and imagination. It comes with a sand rake, sand mould, a bucket and spade and a jug. Pour water into the owl and watch the waterwheel turn. Suits ages 3 years plus. Dimensions 60 x 42 x 60 cm.
Great fun for the garden or the beachComes with all the accessories you need

View all Outdoor Toys

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here