Paradiso Tree Activity Water and Sand Table

This tree activity water and sand table is a great way to encourage your children outside and get involved this summer. This play set can be used in the garden or even at the beach. The table can also help improve important key skills such as hand eye coordination, social development, creativity, and imagination. It comes with a sand rake, sand mould, a bucket and spade and a jug. Pour water into the owl and watch the waterwheel turn. Suits ages 3 years plus. Dimensions 60 x 42 x 60 cm.