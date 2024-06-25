Marketplace.
image 1 of Starlyf Secret Board
image 1 of Starlyf Secret Boardimage 2 of Starlyf Secret Boardimage 3 of Starlyf Secret Boardimage 4 of Starlyf Secret Boardimage 5 of Starlyf Secret Board

Starlyf Secret Board

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Robbie Toys Limited

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

£14.99

£14.99/each

Starlyf Secret Board
The Large Secret Board is safe and clean, it measures 29 x 41 x 1 cm and it is a large magic light drawing board where drawings will glow in the dark, thanks to its photoluminescent surface that absorbs light and then glows in the dark. It will leave no stains or marks and leave your hand clean. It comes with a special LED flashlight marker pen and 2 stencils (1 x A4 size and 1 x A3 size), one with the alphabet and numbers 0 to 9 and the other with some amazing cool designs on them or use your own imagination to draw or white what you like. It even comes with ink, for secret messages. Suits ages 3 years +.
This magic light drawing board measures 29x41x1cmComes with a special LED flashlight marker penIncludes 2xstencils, (1xA4 size and 1xA3 size)

View all Art & Creativity

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here