Starlyf Secret Board

The Large Secret Board is safe and clean, it measures 29 x 41 x 1 cm and it is a large magic light drawing board where drawings will glow in the dark, thanks to its photoluminescent surface that absorbs light and then glows in the dark. It will leave no stains or marks and leave your hand clean. It comes with a special LED flashlight marker pen and 2 stencils (1 x A4 size and 1 x A3 size), one with the alphabet and numbers 0 to 9 and the other with some amazing cool designs on them or use your own imagination to draw or white what you like. It even comes with ink, for secret messages. Suits ages 3 years +.