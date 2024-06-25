Totum Unicorn 2 in 1 Suitcase

This super cute unicorn suitcase will make everyone happy with two creative activities in one handy suitcase for unicorn lovers. With this complete set, you can make the most beautiful Unicorn jewellery and diamond painting cards yourself. Thread the beads on different coloured ribbon, braid them according to step-by-step instructions with pictures, decorate them with charms including a special metal unicorn charm, for the cutest bracelets and necklace. Then make diamond painting cards for your homemade garland, decorate them with more than 2500 rhinestones in different colours to make a garland. Suits ages 5 years +.