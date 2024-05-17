Winfun Farmer N Friends Tractor Fun

This Farmer n friends play set comes with a tractor with farmer that can come out of the tractor and help your child load the two detachable trailers with the supplied hay bail and cute horse. Your child can press the light up buttons to hear fun sounds and melodies. It will help your childs development as it will engage pretend play about life on a farm and air your childs communication skills. Requires 2 x AAA batteries, supplied. Suits ages 18 months plus.