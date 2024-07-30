Nikko Race Buggies Hyper Blaze Remote Control 9 inch Car

The Hyper Blaze Race Buggy is a 9 inch all terrain remote controlled race buggy that is suitable for indoors or outside. It features LED lights bars, so you can race night and day and has a scale of 1:18 and hit speeds of up to 4.7 mph. The remote control has a range of 40 metres. The remote control requires 3 x AAA batteries, the vehicle requires 4 x AA batteries, both not supplied. Suits ages 6 years plus.