Marketplace.
image 1 of Nikko Race Buggies Hyper Blaze Remote Control 9 inch Car
image 1 of Nikko Race Buggies Hyper Blaze Remote Control 9 inch Carimage 2 of Nikko Race Buggies Hyper Blaze Remote Control 9 inch Carimage 3 of Nikko Race Buggies Hyper Blaze Remote Control 9 inch Carimage 4 of Nikko Race Buggies Hyper Blaze Remote Control 9 inch Carimage 5 of Nikko Race Buggies Hyper Blaze Remote Control 9 inch Car

Nikko Race Buggies Hyper Blaze Remote Control 9 inch Car

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Robbie Toys Limited

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

£34.99

£34.99/each

Nikko Race Buggies Hyper Blaze Remote Control 9 inch Car
The Hyper Blaze Race Buggy is a 9 inch all terrain remote controlled race buggy that is suitable for indoors or outside. It features LED lights bars, so you can race night and day and has a scale of 1:18 and hit speeds of up to 4.7 mph. The remote control has a range of 40 metres. The remote control requires 3 x AAA batteries, the vehicle requires 4 x AA batteries, both not supplied. Suits ages 6 years plus.
It features LED light barsCan hit speeds of 4.7 mphHas a a range of 40 metres

View all Action Toys & Vehicles

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here