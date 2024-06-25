Marketplace.
image 1 of Totum Letter Bracelets
image 1 of Totum Letter Braceletsimage 2 of Totum Letter Braceletsimage 3 of Totum Letter Braceletsimage 4 of Totum Letter Braceletsimage 5 of Totum Letter Bracelets

Totum Letter Bracelets

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Robbie Toys Limited

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

£11.99

£11.99/each

Totum Letter Bracelets
With this super cute jewellery set you can make 5 trendy letter bracelets with 4 colours cotton thread, pastel coloured beads and special letter and heart beads, floss tassels, hearts and star charms. Make letter bracelets and spell words like Love, Joy and XOXO for your best friend, sister or family member. Contemporary design with tassel floss for a playful look. Spread the love and spoil the sweetest with this surprise. Suits ages 4 years plus.
Make 5 trendy braceletsComes with 4 coloured cotton threadMake them for best friend, sister or family member

View all Art & Creativity

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here