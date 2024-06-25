Totum Letter Bracelets

With this super cute jewellery set you can make 5 trendy letter bracelets with 4 colours cotton thread, pastel coloured beads and special letter and heart beads, floss tassels, hearts and star charms. Make letter bracelets and spell words like Love, Joy and XOXO for your best friend, sister or family member. Contemporary design with tassel floss for a playful look. Spread the love and spoil the sweetest with this surprise. Suits ages 4 years plus.