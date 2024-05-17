Totum Unicorn Rainbow Jewels

Make your own beautiful unicorn themed bracelets with the included beads and unicorn pendants, charms, and stickers. You can create individual jewellery bracelets. This set includes metal unicorn pendant, star pendant, 4 round pendants, assorted beads, 2 tube beads, various strings, sticker sheet, transparent stickers, metal rings, various clasp. Make them to share with your friends. Suits ages 4 years +.