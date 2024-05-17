Totum Paw Patrol Paint Your Own Mug

Paw Patrol Painting Mug with Brush and Various Colorful Colours Gifts for Kids The Paw Patrol Set includes everything a Paw Patrol fan needs to creatively decorate their own cup, A white cup of cute motifs from the popular chas, Marshall and Rubble, as well as six bright colours for individual painting. In addition to painting motifs, the cup can also be painted and designed freely.