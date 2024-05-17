Buki Plasma Ball

This 13 cm diameter plasma ball is ideal for the science fan and to decorate a bedroom. It reacts to touch and creates harmless flashes of lightning bolts of electricity within the glass ball. It has an on and off switch with an audio setting, so you can use your voice or music to make the plasma react inside the ball. It comes with a 12 page full colour booklet explaining static electricity and electricity in nature together with 5 experiments on static electricity that are explained step by step. Comes with a UK mains plug. Suits ages 14 years +.