Marketplace.
image 1 of Buki Plasma Ball
image 1 of Buki Plasma Ballimage 2 of Buki Plasma Ballimage 3 of Buki Plasma Ballimage 4 of Buki Plasma Ballimage 5 of Buki Plasma Ball

Buki Plasma Ball

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Robbie Toys Limited

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

£30.00

£30.00/each

Buki Plasma Ball
This 13 cm diameter plasma ball is ideal for the science fan and to decorate a bedroom. It reacts to touch and creates harmless flashes of lightning bolts of electricity within the glass ball. It has an on and off switch with an audio setting, so you can use your voice or music to make the plasma react inside the ball. It comes with a 12 page full colour booklet explaining static electricity and electricity in nature together with 5 experiments on static electricity that are explained step by step. Comes with a UK mains plug. Suits ages 14 years +.
The ball is 13 cm in diameterIdeal for the science fans bedroomReacts to touch & sounds with bolts of electricity

View all Discovery & Science

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here