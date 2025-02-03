Totum Carpenter King

A perfect gift set for all children and craft fans. This Totum Carpentry King Craft Set is a complete set of everything needed as carpenter. It comes with 60 pieces of wood, in various sizes and shapes for you to build anything in your imagination can think of, also includes a hammer, approximately 250 nails, a hammer aid, to help protect little fingers and glue. Suits ages 5 years +.

Sold by Robbie Toys (Robbie Toys Limited)