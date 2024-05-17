Rollplay BMW R1200 GS Motorbike 12 Volt

This stylish and elegant BMW R1200GS Motorcycle has a 12 volt battery and is styled after the real BMW R1200GS motorcycle and even has simulated vented disk brakes on the wheels and a large exhaust pipe. It has a on and off button, realistic sound effects and reaches a speed of up to 3 mph from the push button accelerator on the handlebars. It also features a working headlight, an integrated radio and MP3 player and also has a large LCD display, that displays the battery life. It comes with stabilisers and two handy storage cases, a non-slip rubber strip on the rear wheel for extra grip and stabilisers to help keep your young bikes upright. Suits ages 3 to 6 years. Dimensions: 101.5 x 57.5 x 68.5 cm. Maximum rider weight 35 kg.