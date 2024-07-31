Marketplace.
Pilsan Red Smarty Drawing Board

Pilsan Red Smarty Drawing Board

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Robbie Toys Limited

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

£29.99

£29.99/each

Pilsan Red Smarty Drawing Board
This large drawing board sits on a three legged easel and has a handy carrying handle and features a clock dial and a seasons of the year dial at the corners of the stand. It has a large whiteboard and a large storage tray underneath the whiteboard. Suits ages 3 years plus. Dimensions: 50 x 67 x 119 cm
With three legs for stability and a carry handleIt has a large whiteboard and a large storage trayHas a clock dial and a seasons of the year dial

View all Art & Creativity

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here