Totum Disney Wish Designer Activity Book

Totum Disney Wish Designer Activity, Craft or Art Book with Gel Pens, Stencils and Scene Setters is designed based on the newest 2D Disney animation film, fairy tale fantasy and musical comedy and produced by the Walt Disney Animation Studios, the makers of Frozen 1 and 2, Lion King and many more success movies directed by Oscar winning Chris de Buck. 17 year old Asha, the powerful King Magnifico, Ashas pet goat Valentino, and Star, a celestial ball of boundless energy that Ashas wish calls down from the sky. Disney Wish heroine, Asha, lives in Rosas, known as the kingdom of wishes, People come from everywhere to give their wishes to a magical king who promises to grant their deepest desires someday. Only he can decide which wishes will come true and when Asha, a sharp witted idealist, makes a wish so powerful that it is answered by a cosmic force a little ball of boundless energy called Star. Together, Asha and Star confront a most formidable foe the ruler of Rosas, King Magnifico to save her community and prove that when the will of one courageous human connects with the magic of the stars, wondrous things can happen.