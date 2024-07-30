Totum Diamond Paint Notebook Lotus Mandala

With this Totum Diamond Painting you can decorate your own notebook. The set contains everything you need to get started. Stick the rhinestones on the cover (there are over 1500 included) with the included applicator and see how a beautiful image of a lotus flower is created. After a lot of hard work, your own diamond painting notebook is ready for use. Suits ages 6 years +.