Totum Peppa Pig Musical Jewellery Box

Everyone needs a special place to keep treasures safe. This Peppa Pig Musical Jewellery Box is just that. It opens to reveal a mirror and a Peppa Pig figure, which revolves to the tune of Twinkle, Twinkle Little Star. The music starts by the winding the winder at the rear of the box. There is plenty of space for necklaces, earrings, bracelets, and other keepsakes. Suits ages 3 years +