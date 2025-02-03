Cosmo Living Tassel Duvet Set - Super King

Make your bed your happy place with the Cosmo Living Tassel Duvet Set, boho glam inspired with a modern twist! Luxuriously soft to the touch, the duvet set is adorned with tassels, perfect for making a statement in your bedroom. The elegant tassels adorn the boho inspired duvet set to create sophisticated chic bedroom glam.

Fully machine washable and minimal ironing required, so more time for beauty sleep!