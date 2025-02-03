Snug Wonderfully Waterproof Mattress Protector, Bed Cover Topper, - Single

The Wonderfully Waterproof Mattress Protector gives you the peace of mind and helps you sleep easy every night. This waterproof mattress protector protects your mattress from any spillages or mishaps helping it to last a little longer and stay in tip top condition. In turn, helping to reduce the number of mattresses going to landfill. Featuring a 30cm extra deep fitted skirt hugs your mattress snugly, for seamless protection all round. Here at snug, we believe that everyone deserves a happy sleep!

MACHINE WASHABLE: Snug products are fully machine washable. This protector comes with a handy 2 year manufacturer’s guarantee. FITTED SKIRT: The 30cm extra deep fitted skirt hugs your mattress snugly, for seamless protection.

Sold by CG Support Services Limited