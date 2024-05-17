Marketplace.
image 1 of Argon Tableware 12 Piece Classic White Cappuccino Cup & Saucer Set - 320ml
image 1 of Argon Tableware 12 Piece Classic White Cappuccino Cup & Saucer Set - 320mlimage 2 of Argon Tableware 12 Piece Classic White Cappuccino Cup & Saucer Set - 320mlimage 3 of Argon Tableware 12 Piece Classic White Cappuccino Cup & Saucer Set - 320mlimage 4 of Argon Tableware 12 Piece Classic White Cappuccino Cup & Saucer Set - 320mlimage 5 of Argon Tableware 12 Piece Classic White Cappuccino Cup & Saucer Set - 320ml

Argon Tableware 12 Piece Classic White Cappuccino Cup & Saucer Set - 320ml

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Rinkit Limited

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard or express delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£21.00

£21.00/each

Argon Tableware 12 Piece Classic White Cappuccino Cup & Saucer Set - 320ml
Coffee has become a religion in the west and what better way to pay homage to that perfect cappuccino.This set of chic porcelain cappuccino cups is just about the best way to serve a luxurious home made coffee.Designed and made with the serious coffee connoisseur in mind.Vitrified for heat resistance and rolled edges that minimize chipping.Oven, microwave, dishwasher and freezer safe. A full set of 6 cups and 6 saucers.320ml (11oz). Diameter of cup - 101mm.Wake up Sunday morning, heat up a croissant and kick back with a silky smooth cappuccino.These cups bring sophistication and elegance to any coffee moment.

View all Tableware

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here