Argon Tableware 12 Piece Classic White Cappuccino Cup & Saucer Set - 320ml

Coffee has become a religion in the west and what better way to pay homage to that perfect cappuccino.

This set of chic porcelain cappuccino cups is just about the best way to serve a luxurious home made coffee.

Designed and made with the serious coffee connoisseur in mind.

Vitrified for heat resistance and rolled edges that minimize chipping.

Oven, microwave, dishwasher and freezer safe. A full set of 6 cups and 6 saucers.

320ml (11oz). Diameter of cup - 101mm.

Wake up Sunday morning, heat up a croissant and kick back with a silky smooth cappuccino.

These cups bring sophistication and elegance to any coffee moment.