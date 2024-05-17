Argon Tableware Tondo Highball Glasses - 510ml - Clear - Pack of 6

Serve your favourite cocktails and soft drinks in sleek, sophisticated style with the Argon Tableware Tondo Glass Highball Cocktail Tumblers. The elegant curves of these glasses have been carefully crafted for optimum comfort in your hand, matching the shape of your fingers as they wrap around. A large 510ml capacity makes these tumblers perfect for lavish servings of your favourite highball cocktails, though they would be equally suited to bottled beers, soft drinks, juices and even water. A toughened glass construction makes these glasses durable enough to withstand the rigours of the busiest bar or restaurant and, being completely dishwasher safe, care and cleaning at the end of the night could not be easier. In an age where the presentation of food and drink has become an art from in itself, the Argon Tableware range of Highball Cocktail Glasses will ensure the tastes of your guests are always satisfied.