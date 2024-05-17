Argon Tableware 12 Piece Classic White Stacking Teacup & Saucer Set - 200ml

Morning coffee and afternoon tea are part of your daily routine, and you don't want to have to constantly replace worn-out and broken cups and saucers.

That's why this cup and saucer set is the perfect thing to have at the ready in your kitchen cabinets.

These heavy-duty porcelain crockery cups and saucers can truly stand the test of time and have a simple, clean look that is modern and elegant.

Clean, sleek crockery design. Heavy-duty vitrified white porcelain with chip-resistant rolled edges.

Heat-safe for warming servings in the microwave.

Also freezer and oven safe. Simple to clean in the dishwasher.

Cups and saucers stack for easy storage.

Serve everything from a single cup of tea in the morning to after dinner coffee for a crowd in a simple, stylish way.

Order this cup and saucer set today.

Cups hold 200ml. (7oz) and measure 85mm (3. 3in) in diameter.