Argon Tableware Aluminium Pizza Peel - 91.5cm - Silver

Home made pizza this Friday night? How annoying is it trying to get it out of the oven with a spatula? Burnt hands, dropped pizza. What a mess! Well no more. This beautifully made pizza peel will scoop up your pizza and slip it right onto your plate! Once you make pizza with one of these in your hand you'll never go back to using spatulas. No burnt fingers! Easy to wash and clean afterward. Aluminum blade with wooden handle. Ergonomically designed to fit in your hand perfectly. Top quality materials. Great for home cooked pizza! 31x36cm (12inx14in) - 91.5cm (36in) Overall 45cm wooden handle ensuring it's easy to get your pizza in and out of the oven easily. Great for restaurant owners too. This terrific pizza peel will transform your home cooked pizza experience. Make pizza like a pro.