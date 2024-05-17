Argon Tableware Classic Champagne Flutes - 220ml - Pack of 6

A glass of champagne can turn any occasion into a true celebration, but if you want to get the most out of a bottle of bubbly, you can't just pour champagne into any stemware. The Argon Tableware Champagne Flutes are specially designed to enhance the experience of drinking fine champagne at home.

With these champagne flutes, you can serve sparkling wines and champagne in elegant style for any occasion.

- Perfectly shaped bowls allow you to enjoy the effervescence of champagne and sparkling wines

- Long stems are easy to grip and help to keep champagne cool

- Set of six champagne flutes

- Glasses measure 23cm in height by 4.9cm in diameter at the top

- Holds 220mL or 7.7oz of champagne

- Packaged in a tasteful blue box for gift giving

Raise the finest quality champagne glasses on the market for your next champagne toast! Order the Argon Tableware Champagne Flutes now.