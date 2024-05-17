Marketplace.
image 1 of Argon Tableware Classic White Cereal Bowls - 18cm - Pack of 6
image 1 of Argon Tableware Classic White Cereal Bowls - 18cm - Pack of 6image 2 of Argon Tableware Classic White Cereal Bowls - 18cm - Pack of 6image 3 of Argon Tableware Classic White Cereal Bowls - 18cm - Pack of 6image 4 of Argon Tableware Classic White Cereal Bowls - 18cm - Pack of 6image 5 of Argon Tableware Classic White Cereal Bowls - 18cm - Pack of 6

Argon Tableware Classic White Cereal Bowls - 18cm - Pack of 6

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Rinkit Limited

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard or express delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£18.00

£18.00/each

Argon Tableware Classic White Cereal Bowls - 18cm - Pack of 6
From your morning bowl of cereal to your after dinner dessert, so many favourite foods are best served up in a bowl.This means you can't afford to have anything less than the strongest bowls in your cupboard for everyday use, and that's just what you'll get from the pieces in this set.White porcelain crockery is sleek and attractive.Vitrified to safely serve hot foods like soups and stews. Lab tested for durability and strength.Microwave and oven safe for convenient reheating of foods. Simple to clean in the dishwasher.

View all Tableware

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here