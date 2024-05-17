Argon Tableware Classic White Cereal Bowls - 18cm - Pack of 6

From your morning bowl of cereal to your after dinner dessert, so many favourite foods are best served up in a bowl.

This means you can't afford to have anything less than the strongest bowls in your cupboard for everyday use, and that's just what you'll get from the pieces in this set.

White porcelain crockery is sleek and attractive.

Vitrified to safely serve hot foods like soups and stews. Lab tested for durability and strength.

Microwave and oven safe for convenient reheating of foods. Simple to clean in the dishwasher.