Argon Tableware Classic White Soup Bowls - 23cm - Pack of 6

Soups are favourites for suppertime and lunch alike, but if you serve them in the wrong bowls, they can be quite a mess.

Fortunately, these rimmed soup bowls are perfectly designed to keep drips to a minimum to keep your table top or tablecloth cleaner.

With their durable porcelain construction, these soup bowls are heavy-duty enough for daily use but still look sophisticated on the table.

Vitrified for heat resistance, so you can warm soups by the serving in the microwave or oven.

Dishwasher-safe design for simple clean-up.

Bowls measure 230mm (9") in diameter.