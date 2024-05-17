Argon Tableware Economy Stainless Steel Dessert Spoons - 19cm - Pack of 6

An essential cog in any culinary machine, this set of 6 Dessert Spoons from Argon Tableware will keep your kitchen cutlery drawer fully catered for from first course to last!

The stainless steel construction offers the optimum blend of lightness and durability, capable of slicing, skewering and scooping all manner of foodstuffs and ingredients.

The dishwasher safe material makes the after dinner clean-up a doddle too - no more scrambling around to find a clean piece of cutlery!