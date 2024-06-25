Argon Tableware 4 Piece Glass Espresso Cup & Saucer Set - 60ml - Pack of 2

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

Coffee has become a religion in the west and what better way to pay homage to that perfect espresso. This set of chic glass espresso cups is just about the best way to serve a luxurious home made coffee. Designed and made with the serious coffee connoisseur in mind. Dishwasher safe. Wake up Sunday morning, heat up a croissant and kick back with a silky smooth espresso. These cups bring sophistication and elegance to any coffee moment.

Coffee has become a religion in the west and what better way to pay homage to that perfect espresso. This set of chic glass espresso cups is just about the best way to serve a luxurious home made coffee. Designed and made with the serious coffee connoisseur in mind. Dishwasher safe. Wake up Sunday morning, heat up a croissant and kick back with a silky smooth espresso. These cups bring sophistication and elegance to any coffee moment.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.