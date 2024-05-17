Argon Tableware Classic White Wine Glasses - 245ml - Pack of 6

You can't enjoy white wine to the fullest in just any glass. The unique design of Argon Tableware White Wine Glasses enhances the flavour and aroma of the finest white vintages and will have you serving guests in style. These wine glasses have a modern look that adds modern elegance to tablescapes and are produced from the finest quality glass. - Attractive pedestal base adds beauty and prevents tipping - Long stem keeps your fingers off the bowl to help wine stay chilled - Sized to hold a standard pour with a 245mL (8.6oz) capacity - Each glass is 19.9cm tall by 6.3cm in diameter at the top Serve white wine in a way that is certain to delight the palate and please the eye! Order the Argon Tableware White Wine Glasses now.