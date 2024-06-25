Argon Tableware Classic Highball Glasses - 295ml - Pack of 6

When you're investing in everyday drinking glasses for your home, your cafe or your catering business, you want something that is stylish but that can stand up to frequent use with ease. These hiball glasses are the perfect choice as they elegantly combine a classic look with the finest quality toughened glass construction. The perfect multipurpose glass, you can serve water, juice, soft drinks, spirits, cocktails and even beer in these elegant hiball glasses. Sold in a set of six Classic hiball design with straight, sleek sides Toughened glass is shatter resistant and of exemplary clarity Versatile solution for serving water, soft drinks, cocktails and beer Durability tested for professional use as well as use in homes Dishwasher safe for simple cleaning Packaged in a gift and storage box Each glass holds 285mL (10oz) or a half pint Glasses measure 14cm in height by 6cm in diameter Invest in everyday drinkwear that can truly stand the test of time. Order this set of six hiball glasses for your home or business today.