Argon Tableware Classic Highball Glasses - 360ml - Clear - Pack of 6

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

The Classic collection of glassware from Argon Tableware marries sleek, contemporary styling with crystal clarity and a robust construction that will quench the thirst of even the most demanding drinkware connoisseur. The 360ml capacity makes these tumblers an ideal vessel for your favourite highball cocktails, as well as bottled beers, soft drinks, smoothies and more. Each glass features a reinforced base for maximum strength, as well as a soft rolled rim for protection against chipping if knocked or dropped.

The Classic collection of glassware from Argon Tableware marries sleek, contemporary styling with crystal clarity and a robust construction that will quench the thirst of even the most demanding drinkware connoisseur. The 360ml capacity makes these tumblers an ideal vessel for your favourite highball cocktails, as well as bottled beers, soft drinks, smoothies and more. Each glass features a reinforced base for maximum strength, as well as a soft rolled rim for protection against chipping if knocked or dropped.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.