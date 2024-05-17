Marketplace.
Argon Tableware Classic Whisky Glasses - 280ml - Pack of 6

Argon Tableware Classic Whisky Glasses - 280ml - Pack of 6
The right glass makes all the difference in how appetizing a drink looks whether you're serving it to guests or simply getting ready to sip it yourself. With Argon Tableware Tumbler Water / Whisky Glasses, you can ensure a sleek, attractive modern presentation no matter what type of drink you're serving. These professional quality glasses are durable enough for everyday use but still elegant enough to use at your fanciest dinner party. - Perfect glasses for water, juice, soda, whiskey and mixed drinks - Classic tumbler design with straight sides - Fashioned out of high clarity clear glass - Dishwasher safe for very easy cleaning - Measures 8.8cm in height by 7.4cm in diameter - To-the-brim capacity of 280mL or 10oz. - Sold in an attractive box for gift giving Set the table or tend bar in style with the best tumbler glasses on Amazon! Order the Argon Tableware Tumbler Water / Whisky Glasses now.

