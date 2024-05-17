Argon Tableware Deluxe Glass Infuser Teapot - 1.1 Litre

Enjoying herbal and lose leaf tea is very en-vogue so why not take advantage of the host of teas available, combine them with our beautiful glass teapot and get brewing! Clear glass teapots are a good choice if you're fascinated with the brewing process of the leaves and the way they unfurl releasing the flavours we enjoy. Using a glass teapot often will lead you to know both by the colour and the texture of the leaves when it is done even when you choose not to use a timer. The Nicola Spring teapot range is manufacturer from high quality, strong Borosilicate glass. With an elegant and timeless design each teapot will look fabulous brewing your favorite blend!