Argon Tableware Classic White Pasta Bowls - 25.5cm - Pack of 6

Why should everyday dining be a drab affair? When you're serving pasta or an entree salad for supper, you want to present an appetizing bowl but that doesn't mean having to spend a fortune on dinnerware.

These pasta bowls are affordable and attractive, making them perfect for serving supper regularly.

Crafted out of the finest white porcelain.

Vitrified for temperature-resistance; Bowls can go in the freezer, microwave or oven.

Perfectly shaped for holding pasta entrees and other foods that include a sauce like a curry or a Chinese dish.

Bowls measure 253mm (10in.) in diameter.

Serve up your sauciest pastas in the finest of everyday crockery.