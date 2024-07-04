Argon Tableware Classic White Mugs - 285ml - Pack of 6

With as frequently as you enjoy hot drinks like coffee and tea at home, you can't afford to be using coffee mugs that are shoddily constructed and vulnerable to wear and tear.

That's why these straight sided mugs are the perfect solution for serving your favourite hot beverages.

The durable crockery porcelain from which these mugs are crafted makes them strong enough to stand up to years of daily use without a crack or chip to show for it.

Rims of the cups will resist chipping because of their rolled design.

Straight sided design for a simple, modern look.

Enjoy coffee and tea day after day in the porcelain crockery built to last beautifully sip after sip.

Mugs hold 285ml (10oz.) Each mug is 95mm (3.75in.) tall and measures 78mm (3in.) in diameter.