Marketplace.
image 1 of Argon Tableware Classic White Mugs - 285ml - Pack of 6
image 1 of Argon Tableware Classic White Mugs - 285ml - Pack of 6image 2 of Argon Tableware Classic White Mugs - 285ml - Pack of 6image 3 of Argon Tableware Classic White Mugs - 285ml - Pack of 6image 4 of Argon Tableware Classic White Mugs - 285ml - Pack of 6image 5 of Argon Tableware Classic White Mugs - 285ml - Pack of 6

Argon Tableware Classic White Mugs - 285ml - Pack of 6

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Rinkit

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard or express delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£16.00

£16.00/each

Argon Tableware Classic White Mugs - 285ml - Pack of 6
With as frequently as you enjoy hot drinks like coffee and tea at home, you can't afford to be using coffee mugs that are shoddily constructed and vulnerable to wear and tear.That's why these straight sided mugs are the perfect solution for serving your favourite hot beverages.The durable crockery porcelain from which these mugs are crafted makes them strong enough to stand up to years of daily use without a crack or chip to show for it.Rims of the cups will resist chipping because of their rolled design.Straight sided design for a simple, modern look.Enjoy coffee and tea day after day in the porcelain crockery built to last beautifully sip after sip.Mugs hold 285ml (10oz.) Each mug is 95mm (3.75in.) tall and measures 78mm (3in.) in diameter.

View all Tableware

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here