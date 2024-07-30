Argon Tableware Classic White Latte Mugs - 285ml - Pack of 6

Whipping up a perfect cafe latte is sure to impress your guests, but if you don't use the right cup to present your perfectly brewed masterpiece, they'll miss out on the full effect.

That's why your espresso makers need these chic porcelain latte coffee Mugs as a companion. With their clean, minimalist modern look, these coffee Mugs recreate the cafe experience at home.

You'll never settle for serving coffee in an ordinary mug again.

Intended for hot drinks like coffee, tea and cocoa.

Crafted from smooth white porcelain. Rolled edges to resist chips.

Can safely go in the freezer, microwave or oven.

Holds 285ml. Diameter 84mm, Height 100mm