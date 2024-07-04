Marketplace.
image 1 of BHS Twin Wilson Outdoor Flood Light, White
image 1 of BHS Twin Wilson Outdoor Flood Light, Whiteimage 2 of BHS Twin Wilson Outdoor Flood Light, Whiteimage 3 of BHS Twin Wilson Outdoor Flood Light, Whiteimage 4 of BHS Twin Wilson Outdoor Flood Light, Whiteimage 5 of BHS Twin Wilson Outdoor Flood Light, White

BHS Twin Wilson Outdoor Flood Light, White

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by LITECRAFT GROUP LIMITED

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace
Energy rating G

£27.00

£27.00/each

BHS Twin Wilson Outdoor Flood Light, White
Illuminate your outdoor spaces with the Wilson Twin 20 Watt LED Outdoor Flood Light in White. Crafted to withstand the elements, this floodlight provides brilliant illumination, perfect for enhancing security or highlighting architectural features in your yard or garden. Height: 13cm, Width: 26 - 30cm, Projection: 13cm,Bulb: 20 Watt, Integrated LED . This product contains '2 light sources of energy efficiency class <G>.
LED integrated technologyIP65 rated to ensure water resistanceDiscreet white finish

View all Garden Lighting

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here