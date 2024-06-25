image 1 of Outsunny Folding Sun Lounger Reclining Chair with Pillow Beige
image 1 of Outsunny Folding Sun Lounger Reclining Chair with Pillow Beigeimage 2 of Outsunny Folding Sun Lounger Reclining Chair with Pillow Beigeimage 3 of Outsunny Folding Sun Lounger Reclining Chair with Pillow Beigeimage 4 of Outsunny Folding Sun Lounger Reclining Chair with Pillow Beigeimage 5 of Outsunny Folding Sun Lounger Reclining Chair with Pillow Beige

Outsunny Folding Sun Lounger Reclining Chair with Pillow Beige

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Find out more about Marketplace
This product's currently out of stock
Rest of shelf

Outsunny Folding Sun Lounger Reclining Chair with Pillow Beige
A cool update on the classic sun lounger - this go for this massage-style garden chair from Outsunny. The design features a padded head hole at the front, which allows you to comfortably rest your face in: perfect for when relaxing on your front - or even reading a book! The metal frame supports up to 120kg. The back is adjustable to four positions - it's easy to set and lock to a position you like best. So just sit back, and relax.
Trifold designReading hole on the backrestBackrest is 4level adjustable

View all Garden Furniture

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here