Outsunny Cast Aluminium Garden Bench 2 Seater Park Loveseat, Bronze

Sit, relax and rest outdoors in style with this 2 seater garden bench from Outsunny. Made from high quality and durable cast aluminium, the backrest has been crafted into a beautiful weave desig. Its aluminium construction also means this garden bench seat has been built to last, with two-process coating to protect the 2 seater benches from weather elements. Our garden loveseat is perfect for taking some time out, reading a book in the sun or simply socialising with friends.
Suitable for garden, porches, balconiesCast aluminium frame is tough and resistantAdd rustic appeal to your backyard or garden

