Outsunny Wooden Garden Love Seat with Coffee Table Umbrella Hole

Get out of the warm weather, with a friend, thanks to Outsunny. This garden seat forges two seats and a table together into one design - enjoy outdoor time with company. Made from fir wood for a strong structure, with a paint coating to protect the wood. The middle table creates a handy resting spot, with a centre hole to hold a parasol - keeping you safely shaded in the sun. A slanted back and armrests complete this piece to give your body support as you rest.