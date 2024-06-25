Outsunny Folding Sun Lounger Reclining Chair Pillow Reading Hole Grey

A cool update on the classic sun lounger - this go for this massage-style garden chair from Outsunny. The design features a padded head hole at the front, which allows you to comfortably rest your face in: perfect for when relaxing on your front - or even reading a book! The metal frame supports up to 120kg. The back is adjustable to four positions - it's easy to set and lock to a position you like best. So just sit back, and relax.