Outsunny Garden Storage Shed with Lockable Door Sloped Roof Green

This galvanised shed from Outsunny is made of high-quality steel, which is durable, resistant to corrosion and will stand proudly in your garden. Our outdoor shed is fitted with an inclined steel roof to prevent water build-up, a double door for easy access this mobility scooter shed and two vents for air flow inside to prevent mould, mildew and humidity build-up. This pent shed is an all-round fantastic solution for storing your outdoor equipment and tools.