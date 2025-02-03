Outsunny Outdoor Storage Shed Garden Shed with Lockable Door Brown

To extend the lifespan of garden equipment, as well as ensuring they provide years of quality use, keeping them somewhere dry and protected is key. Which is why this garden tool shed from Outsunny is a must for your home. Using metal with a weather-resistant top coat, the frame is tough and reliable, suitable for outdoor use. A sloped roof so liquids won't build up. With pre-drilled panels to save you time. A floor foundation is NOT included. The perfect outdoor sheds and garden buildings.

Made from galvanised steel for durability Sliding and lockable double door for easy access Slopped roof for the water to roll to floor

Sold by MH STAR UK LTD