Outsunny Wooden Garden Storage Shed, 3-Tier Shelves Tool Cabinet

Keep all your garden essentials efficiently organised and beautifully stored away with this garden storage cabinet from Outsunny. Crafted from solid fir wood with a top coat, this garden storage utility is resistant to stains, water, corrosion and mildew to ensure long term use against everyday wear and tear. Inside os the vertical storage shed are two spacious and sturdy shelves with shutter style doors that provide enough ventilation when closed. On the shed top sits a tilted roof with a felt top to stop any water build-up. This outdoor shed is the perfect storage compartment for your gardening tools, outerwear and shoes and more.