Outsunny Galvanised Raised Garden Bed Metal Planter Box with Open Bottom

Outsunny Galvanised Raised Garden Bed Metal Planter Box with Open Bottom
Whether small or large, this Outsunny raised garden bed is the place to grow plants. With its steel structure and unpolished design, this is a piece that effortlessly welcomes itself into any outdoor space. Whether fixed to the 120 x 80cm or 241L x 90.5cm size, it will fence off plenty of flowers, vegetables and other plants. Made from steel, it is tough - also rust-resistant so it's suitable for outdoor use. An open bottom means plants have direct contact with the soil for excellent growth.
Made of galvanised steel, rust-resistant;An open bottom to provide good drainage;Can be converted into a small planter;

