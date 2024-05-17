Outsunny Rattan Dining Set, Rattan Cube Dining Sets with Space-saving

An inviting setting for all ideal for garden and other outdoor areas: this Outsunny five-piece garden set. It comes with four armchairs and a square dining table - room for you to sit down and gather round together. Solid metal for a strong frame, with plastic wicker for the chairs to offer double the durability, the fringed design creates a very cool look. The wood-effect plastic tabletop is tough and easy to clean. Both chairs and stools come with padded cushions for comfort.