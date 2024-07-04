image 1 of Outsunny Rattan Side Table with Round PE Rattan and Tempered Glass Table
Outsunny Rattan Side Table with Round PE Rattan and Tempered Glass Table

The rattan you know - but not like you've seen it: say hello to this cool and quirky outdoor side table from HOMCOM. The top half is formed of two parts: there's a hollow base, vine wrapped in plastic wicker, the cool rattan design matches beautifully with your other garden furniture. A round glass top is fitted above, making it a safe resting place for holding items close by. A powder coated steel frame for a strong base, with protective foot pads to complete.
Metal frame make it durable for daily use;Round PE rattan wicker for stylish and durable;Tempered glass tabletop is easy to wipe clean;

