HOMCOM 150cm Metal Firewood Log Holder Rack Elevated, Base Side Rails

Add a special finishing touch to your fireplace area with this real wood log holder from Outsunny. Made from steel in a weatherproof, matte black powder coat finish, it is crafted into a beautiful claw-like design that holds logs neatly and efficiently. As well as saving space, the design prevents wood from becoming damp thanks to the elevated base, with its slats providing adequate air circulation to keep them fresh. Foldable, you are able to store it away easily when not needed, helping to save space in your home. A stylish addition for every room that makes lighting up fires even easier than before.