Outsunny Firewood Stand Log Rack Holder 84cm with 4-PC Fireplace Tools

Showcase your log holder basket in style with this shelf rack from Outsunny. With two tiers and able to support up to 30kg, there is plenty of room and sturdiness for keeping lots of wood stored together. The frame is made of solid - it is solid and tough and covered in a gold tone colourway for a beautiful look. Feature two hooks and it comes with a shovel, broom, firestick and tong to help you move woods and keep the area clean. It's finished with handles on the top to move around easily.