HOMCOM Vintage Style Powder Coated Steel Firewood Log Rack Holder

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

A simple and practical way to store your wood logs starts with this Outsunny log holder basket. Made from powder coated metal for a strong structure, it's made into an open and spacious design to hold lots of wood - up to 50kg worth. Foldable design is easy to store. The bottom shelf is widely slated, so there's no water build up, with four scroll feet elevate it to keep wood aerated - keeping wood stored to maximum burning efficiency. Finished with high sides in a simple line design.

A simple and practical way to store your wood logs starts with this Outsunny log holder basket. Made from powder coated metal for a strong structure, it's made into an open and spacious design to hold lots of wood - up to 50kg worth. Foldable design is easy to store. The bottom shelf is widely slated, so there's no water build up, with four scroll feet elevate it to keep wood aerated - keeping wood stored to maximum burning efficiency. Finished with high sides in a simple line design.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.