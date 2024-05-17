Marketplace.
image 1 of HOMCOM Vintage Style Powder Coated Steel Firewood Log Rack Holder
image 1 of HOMCOM Vintage Style Powder Coated Steel Firewood Log Rack Holderimage 2 of HOMCOM Vintage Style Powder Coated Steel Firewood Log Rack Holderimage 3 of HOMCOM Vintage Style Powder Coated Steel Firewood Log Rack Holderimage 4 of HOMCOM Vintage Style Powder Coated Steel Firewood Log Rack Holderimage 5 of HOMCOM Vintage Style Powder Coated Steel Firewood Log Rack Holder

HOMCOM Vintage Style Powder Coated Steel Firewood Log Rack Holder

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£40.99

£40.99/each

HOMCOM Vintage Style Powder Coated Steel Firewood Log Rack Holder
A simple and practical way to store your wood logs starts with this Outsunny log holder basket. Made from powder coated metal for a strong structure, it's made into an open and spacious design to hold lots of wood - up to 50kg worth. Foldable design is easy to store. The bottom shelf is widely slated, so there's no water build up, with four scroll feet elevate it to keep wood aerated - keeping wood stored to maximum burning efficiency. Finished with high sides in a simple line design.
Rectangular shapeSolid structure with a powder coatingResistant to rusting

View all Outdoor Cooking & Heating

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here